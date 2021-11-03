Jerome Pankey

KANKAKEE — Jerome D. Pankey, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 20, 2021, at Citadel of Kankakee nursing home.

Jerome was born July 28, 1944, the son of Laura Cole Pankey and Fred Pankey, in Jackson, Tenn.

He graduated from Kankakee High School, and later started a job at the Kankakee State Hospital, where he worked for 36 years.

Jerome loved people and had lots of friends. He loved playing cards, cooking out, making people laugh, and making home-cooked meals.

Jerome had a special friend, Verna Powell; and four special cousins, Dorothy Pankey, Sherry Pankey, Diane Pankey and Mr. Eddie Perry. He is also survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Laura Cole Pankey and Fred Pankey.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, also at the funeral home. Pastor Lawrence Shepherd is officiating. Entombment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Mask are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.