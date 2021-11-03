George Grosso

KANKAKEE — George P. Grosso, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 2, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born May 27, 1934, in Kankakee, the son of Paul and Greta (Ohrt) Grosso. George married Theresa Dumas on Sept. 5, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church, Goodrich.

George was a diesel mechanic for Lehigh Stone Quarry and LaBeau Bros. He then was self-employed with Grosso Service.

He was a volunteer fireman for the Limestone Fire Department from 1958 until 1983. George was a trustee for the Limestone Fire Department from 1982 until 2016. He was also a Limestone Township Trustee and Clerk.

George was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Goodrich.

He enjoyed antique tractors and shows, as well as bowling. He coached Little League. He enjoyed making things and working with his hands.

Surviving are his wife, Theresa Grosso, of Kankakee; four sons and four daughters-in-law, David and Pam Grosso, of Kankakee, Daniel and Camille Grosso, of Kankakee, Brian and Brenda Grosso, of Momence, and Mark and Jane Grosso, of Mendota; two daughters and one son-in-law, Debbie and Gene Jensen, of Providence Village, Texas, and Karen Bush, of Kankakee; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Nancy Harms; one son-in-law, Dennis Bush; and one great-grandson, Dylan.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Limestone Fire Department.

