Donna Fisher

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Donna L. (Themer) Fisher went to be with the Lord at 9:27 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 1, 2021). She passed away at the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Born March 2, 1941, in Kankakee, she was the daughter of Charles and Mildred Leidecker Themer. Her parents preceded her in death.

Donna was a homemaker and a graduate of St. Anne High School in St. Anne.

She was a member of the Gallipolis Church of the Nazarene where she worked in the nursery, was also a member of the Gallia County Senior Citizens, and she enjoyed traveling with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Charles E. Fisher, whom she married March 8, 1959, in Aroma Park; a son, Glenn (Laura) Fisher, M.D., of Gallipolis, Ohio; daughters, Ginger (Paul) Coraggio, of Carmel, Ind., and Kimberly (Steve) Earnest, of Rossville, Ga.; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Lori Fisher, of Indianapolis, Ind.; a sister, Charlotte Alfred, of Rim Rock, Ariz.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, Charles Edward Fisher Jr.; sisters, Marian Brouderau and Alice Themer; and a brother, Allan Themer.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the Holzer Foundation to assist future cancer patients, Holzer Center for Cancer Care, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

Please sign her online guestbook at cremeensking.com.