Diane Klipp

PEOTONE — Diane Rose Klipp, 70, of Peotone, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 2, 2021) in Goshen, Ind.

She was born May 14, 1951, in Joliet, the daughter of Ken and Betty (Fortier) Maves.

Diane was a Peotone High School graduate, class of 1969.

She married Robert J. “Bob” Klipp on July 31, 1971, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone. He passed away Aug. 2, 2021.

Diane worked as a bookkeeper for Dralle Chevrolet and Buick in Peotone, for many years. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

She enjoyed gardening, working with flowers and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Brian Sapp, of Goshen, Ind.; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Alison and Jeremy Sapp; her brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Holly Maves, of Peotone; her sister and brother-in-law, Margo and Gary Bouchard, of Albuquerque, N.M.; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Russell and Gerry Klipp, of Peotone; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Robert J. “Bob” Klipp, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Betty Maves; her daughter, Angela Klipp Christell (Dec. 11, 2004); her brother, Ken Maves; and her sister-in-law, Carol Denault.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, with the Rev. Roger Kutzner officiating. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

