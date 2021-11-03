Debra Carter

KANKAKEE — Debra Lynn Carter was a project-conquering, blue-cheese-olive- eating, tomato-loving, handbag-having, coffee-grinding, vodka-drinking, kid- watching, sportsman’s-club-going, steak-grilling, beach-loving, jean-jacket- wearing, U-turn-making, flower-adoring, bend-over-backwards hell of a lady, friends and family said.

Debbie passed into a new life Friday (Oct. 29, 2021). She was born Nov. 10, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ward and Isabelle Reed. Her parents preceded her in death.

Surviving are her sister, Linda Williams; significant partner in crime, Michael Porter; children, Ryan (Laura) Carter and Jayme (Nick Bufford); grandchildren, Norah and Beau Bufford; and the hundreds of children she provided care for over the years.

Debbie spent 35-plus years as a self-employed daycare extraordinaire, mastering Debbie’s Little Ones Daycare. Working 10-hour days, Debbie showed her strength and humility by the smile she provided to each and every parent as they picked up their children. She always found time to lend her heart to loved ones. Her circle of love went well beyond family and friends to include anyone that touched her life. Those fortunate to have felt the impression of Debbie’s love will always remember her just as she remembered them.

Her hobbies included: A passion for cooking, excursions to the beach, Sunday Bloody Mary bar crawls and an unwavering love for the Chicago Cubs!

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, until the 4 p.m. service at Jenson Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Celebration of Debbie’s life will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Bourbonnais Sportsman’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.