Death notices: Nov. 3, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Charles Phillip Gardner,</strong> 66, of Kankakee passed away Sept. 19, 2021, at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Michael D. “Mike” Girot,</strong> 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Nov. 1, 2021) at T. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Carl William Miller,</strong> 70, of Coal City, passed away Oct. 27, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Fannie M. White</strong>, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 1, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Birthon Young</strong>, 85, of Godfrey, and formerly of Momence and Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 2, 2021).