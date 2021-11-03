Constance Patterson

KANKAKEE — Constance Louise “Connie” Patterson, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at Citadel of Bourbonnais nursing home.

She was born March 3, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leo and Florence (Prue) Burns. Connie married Walter George Patterson on March 18, 2000, at Twin City Bible Church in Urbana. He preceded her in death Sept. 11, 2021.

Connie was a piano teacher. She enjoyed reading. Connie was an excellent seamstress and pianist. She played piano for many years at her church. She was a wonderful cook and a loving grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She attended Life Compass Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Bruce Salzman, of Kankakee, and Glen and Lorraine Salzman, of Robbins, Iowa; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jeffrey Palamino, of Burke, Va.; eight grandchildren, Juliana, Jordan, Elena, Benjamin, Isabella, Pearl, Geneva and Eleanor; along with many cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Momence.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

