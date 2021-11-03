Carol Sprimont

ST. ANNE — Carol A. Sprimont, 86, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born June 6, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Francis “Buck” and Margaret (Timoney) O’Connor. Carol married James G. Sprimont on June 20, 1959, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Carol was a 1953 graduate of St. Patrick High School in Kankakee. In high school, she was a lifeguard and swimming instructor. She was awarded a scholarship and graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1957. Carol had also been granted an art scholarship from Allerton Park, University of Illinois, but instead pursued her nursing degree.

She was an active parishioner of St. Teresa Catholic Church and was a member of its CCW. She volunteered as a school nurse one day a week from 1969 to 1977.

Carol was a volunteer member of the Red Cross Disaster Team, which was activated for the 1958 Kankakee Flood. She was a former member of the Junior Woman’s Club, Woman’s Club, Kankakee Book Club and Quadrille Club. She also served on the Heart Fund. Carol was an accomplished artist in watercolors and oils. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed painting, swimming, fishing, traveling and played on Swannels women’s adult softball team.

Surviving are her husband, James G. Sprimont, of St. Anne; two sons and one daughter-in-law, James “Jay” and Connie Sprimont, of Dubuque, Iowa, and Jon Sprimont, of St. Anne; one daughter, Jill Sprimont, of Puerto Penasco Sonora, Mexico; nine grandchildren, Dino Maglaris, Brennan Sprimont, Noah Sprimont, Hailee Sprimont, Connor Sprimont, Zoe Sprimont, Keely Sprimont, Austin Tiesenga and Hannah Tiesenga; four great-grandchildren, Haiven, Ryatt, Gauge and Coulson; one sister, Mary Margaret Kelch, of Bourbonnais; one sister-in-law, Maureen O’Connor, of Bourbonnais; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Thomas L. O’Connor; and two brothers-in-law, Dick Kelch and Bob Sprimont.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Rose Chapel, Kankakee. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.