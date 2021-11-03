Arlyn Rabideau

CLIFTON — Arlyn W. Rabideau, 85, of Clifton, passed away peacefully at his home Friday (Oct. 29, 2021) surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Kankakee on June 11, 1936, the son of Alvin and Evelyn (Kurtenbach) Rabideau. He married Jackie Lamie on Jan. 10, 1959. Together, they raised their three children in Bonfield and then later in Clifton.

Arlyn’s life was spent as a caring husband, father, grandfather, cattleman and educator.

He studied agriculture and animal science at the University of Illinois, leading to a lifelong love of cattle breeding. Arlyn was always active, often taking a leadership role, as a member of the Illinois Hereford Association.

As an educator, he was a teacher, then principal at St. Pat’s Grade School over the course of 14 years. With a master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University, and later his doctorate degree from the University of Illinois in 1993, he served as principal at Clifton Central High School for 22 years. It was important to him to build relationships with his students and teachers and always being ever present at school events, making sure teachers and students knew he cared.

Arlyn was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, for more than 40 years.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Jacqueline Rabideau; and their children, Arlynda (Morgan) Ruch, of Dallas, Texas, Rod Rabideau, of Denver, Colo., and Craig (Anne) Rabideau, of Bourbonnais. He loved his six grandchildren, Abbie (Chris) Perry, Brittany (Matt) Ferguson, Brook Bailey, Preston Bailey, Alyssa (Jesus) Bailey and Marek Rabideau; along with his five great-grandchildren, Landon and Laikyn Perry, Eleanor and Jacqueline Ferguson and Eden Llanas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Evelyn Rabideau.

A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Knapp Funeral Home, 415 N. Main St., Clifton. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable.

Memorial contributions will be given to the Clifton High School, where he dedicated much of his time.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.