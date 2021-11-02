KANKAKEE — Rosie Shegog, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 27, 2021) at her daughter’s home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, until the noon funeral service, also at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Elder Joe Fair will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

