mary goldsby

GILMAN — Mary A. Goldsby, 75, of Gilman, passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at Arcadia Care of Clifton.

She was born Dec. 10, 1945, in Anna, the daughter of Robert and Blanche Ferrell. She married Charles D. Goldsby, in Gilman, on Dec. 21, 1963. He preceded her in passing Aug. 4, 2020.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Charles D. Goldsby Jr.

Surviving are one son, James (Linda) Goldsby, of Fairbanks, Alaska; three grandchildren, Tommy, Mary and Derek; one sister, Tina Clary, of Dongola; and longtime friend, Ruth Tracy, of St. Anne.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

