KANKAKEE — Ivy Anderson Jr., 71, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 23, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Pastor Jessie Young will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Ivy J. Anderson Jr. was born July 7, 1950, in Jackson, Miss., the son of Florine and Ivy Anderson Sr.

He was a 1968 graduate of St. Anne High School, and in 1970, he received a certificate in carpentry from Kankakee Community College.

Ivy was a member of Christ Temple Full Bible Church where he served as a deacon.

He was united in holy matrimony to the former Joyce Gaines on Dec. 24, 1974.

Ivy will be remembered for being a spiritual advisor and everyone’s “go-to man.” He loved doing yard work, working in his garage, reading the Bible, watching his Chicago sports teams and spending time with family.

He was a trustworthy employee at the U.S. Post Office.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Joyce Anderson, of Kankakee; sons, Willie Gaines, of Stillwater, Minn., Ivy (Erin) Anderson III, of Kankakee, and Jermaine (Heather) Anderson, of Plainfield; daughters, Phyllis Spears, of Bourbonnais, Ivette Anderson, of Kankakee, and Aleshia Franklin, of Dallas, Texas; brothers, Isaac (Barbara) Anderson, of Pensacola, Fla., Cornelius (Gwen) Anderson, of Minnesota, and Samuel (Johnola) Anderson, of Kansas City, Mo.; sisters, Dorothy Ellis, of Houston, Texas, and Mary (Robert) Strickland, of Kankakee; in-laws, Henry Gaines, Sarah Ireland, Phillip (Patsy) Anderson and Pinkcold Autman, all of Kankakee, Bennie (Pam) Lockridge, of Gaines, Texas, Mildred Pruitt and Darrin Anderson, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; good friends, Willie Green and Jessie Young, both Kankakee; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a grandson, Kaylin Brown; a sister, Betty Anderson; and four brothers-in-law, Dwayne Gaines, Donnie Ireland, George Autman and Charles Ellis.

