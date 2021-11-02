Death notices: Nov. 2, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Leslie Barna (nee Sorensen)</strong>, 60, of East Brooklyn, passed away Friday (Oct. 29, 2021) at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Keith R Bauer,</strong> 61, of Herscher, passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Mary L. Jones,</strong> 79, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at her home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Constance L. Patterson</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at Citadel nursing home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Carol A. Sprimont,</strong> 86, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Clarence Boxley Jr.</strong>, 65, of Chicago, were held Oct. 30 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Evangelist Beverly Queen-Thomas officiated. Clarence passed away Oct. 20, 2021. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Alzantus Riley Jr., Jason Burse Jr., Gregory Armstrong, Robert Boxley II, Isaiah Queen and Shawn Ward Sr.

Funeral services for <strong>Bernadette Hartman</strong>, 90, of Bradley, were held Oct. 12, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Bernadette passed away Oct. 7, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Kevin and Steven Corum, Nivolus Elroy, Brian Schneider, James Coats and Brandon Hartman.

Funeral services for <strong>Kelly R. Johnson</strong>, 55, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 11 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Kelly passed away Oct. 6, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Lucas and Logan Johnson, Edwin Darr, Wendell Cyr, Robert Jordan and Tom Cousins.

Funeral services for <strong>Ira Francis Lawless</strong>, 101, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 11 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Ira passed away Oct. 7, 2021. Entombment was in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Bill and Stephen McCall, Jim Lawless, John Clark, Greg Ortman and Marc DesMarteau.

Funeral services for <strong>Elroy “Bud” Pfingsten</strong>, 90, of Watseka, were held Oct. 15 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Woodworth, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Bud passed away Oct. 11, 2021. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Woodworth. Pallbearers were Merril ZumMallen, Kenton Carley, Jerry Brutlag, Bruce and Rick Pfingsten, and Mike Schuldt.