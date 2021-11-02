Brenda Hauptman Garcia

VALENCIA, Calif. — Brenda Rose Hauptman Garcia was delivered to the arms of her Savior on Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) from Valencia, Calif., after nearly a year-long battle with cancer. Brenda was surrounded by her family and closest friends.

Surviving are her six children, Mercedes, Luis, Brianna, Ashton, Koby and Jovan Garcia; and her life partner, Arthur Sohikian. Brenda is also survived by her parents, Edna and Coach Andy Hauptman, of Kankakee; and her siblings, Howard, Barbara, Rock and Liz.

Brenda graduated with honors from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1985. She competed in swimming, basketball and softball. Brenda’s greatest athletic achievement was her “hole in one” in golf and she let everyone know!

Brenda moved to California where her son, Luis, captured a major role on the George Lopez Show!

Her greatest passion was her family. She loved to cooking, entertaining and traveling. Brenda was a legendary host! God bless.