SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Annie Mae Davis, 75, of San Diego, Calif., passed away Oct. 23, 2021, at Paradise Valley Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. is the eulogist. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Annie was born June 6, 1946 in Artesia, Miss., the daughter of Horace Davis and Josephine White.

She worked for Neiman Marcus as a sous chef for eight years. After retirement, God blessed her with 20 years to rest, relax and do what made her happy before she transitioned to eternal life.

Annie Mae, a daughter, sister, mother and friend, treasured relationships gained throughout the years. Just like most mothers in her generation, she was stern, yet loving to her six children. She didn’t play when it came to her grandchildren, stepping in and filling any void in their lives when needed. Her great-grandchildren were a joy to her as she had a new generation to teach and pass her cooking skills to. Family, friends and acquaintances alike had the enjoyment of filling up on the many meals and desserts she cooked. She cherished her relationships with her dear sister, Carrie. She loved her Golden Girls! She didn’t take for granted the care provided by her community children and grandchildren. She laughed with her friends, commanded respect from the young, and smiled to let you know she loved you.

Surviving are her children, Twain and Twoin Davis, of Fishers, Ind., Cynthia Davis, Tracy Benson-Birdine and Lashawn Benson, all of San Diego, Calif.; her sister, Carrie Lee White, of Texas; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her siblings; and her son, Deron R. Wells.

