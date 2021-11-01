Dr. Robert Wright Jr.

BOURBONNAIS — Dr. Robert W. Wright Jr., 78, of Bourbonnais, retired professor from Olivet Nazarene University, passed away Oct. 17, 2021, at Citadel Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.

He was born May 13, 1943, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Robert W. Wright Sr. and Martha Roberta (Glavind) Wright, while his father was in medical school at Indiana University, Indianapolis.

Robert married Marylon Thornton on Aug. 17, 1968, at College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais. Marylon’s father, the Rev. Clarence W. Thornton, officiated their wedding.

Robert grew up in Los Angeles, Calif., graduating from Los Angeles Pacific High School in June of 1961. He graduated from the Los Angeles Pacific College, Los Angeles, in June of 1965. He enrolled for the 1965-66 school year for graduate school at the University of California, Berkeley. He then returned home to Los Angeles, where he began his doctoral program at the University of California, UCLA. He finished his doctoral program in June of 1970, earning his Ph.D. with distinction in physiology.

Soon after receiving his Ph.D., he had the privilege of presenting a scholarly paper from his doctoral research at a symposium at Oxford University, London, England.

The Wrights moved to Bourbonnais in 1970, where Robert began his teaching career at Olivet Nazarene College, now university, in Bourbonnais, teaching anatomy and physiology and upper division courses. He taught 41 years at Olivet, 38 full-time years then 3 years as part-time following retirement.

Surviving are his wife, Marylon; his brother, Richard (Kathy), of Jonesborough, Tenn.; two nieces, Amanda Wright Golyshko (Phillip), and their daughter, Mira, and Bethany Wright Greiner (Jared), and their daughters, Madeleine, Abigail, Lillian and Anneliese, all of Westminster, Colo.; and one nephew, Ricky (Richard II), of Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Preceding him in death were his parents; identical twin sisters shortly after birth; brother, Dr. David Wright; and sister, Kathleen Ann, aged 13.

Visitation will be from noon Thursday, Nov. 4, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at the College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais. Dr. Mark Quanstrom, Dr. LaVerne Blowers and the Rev. Richard Wright, via video, will officiate the funeral service. The service will be livestreamed via collegechurch.org.

Inurnment will be at a later date in the Columbarium at Olivet Nazarene University.

Memorials may be made to the Rev. Clarence and Georgia Thornton Scholarship fund at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais.

Robert was a faithful member of College Church of the Nazarene and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

