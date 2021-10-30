Rita Hinderer

KANKAKEE — Rita Marie (Ward) Hinderer, 91, passed away Monday (Oct. 25, 2021) at her home, with family by her side.

She was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of Calvin and Wannetta (Ricketts) Ward. Rita married Herman H. Hinderer on Dec. 19, 1946, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Feb. 15, 2019.

Rita was retired from Walgreens in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are a daughter, Judy (Fred) Higgins, of Kennewick, Wash., son, Daniel (Tara) Hinderer, of Kankakee; along with seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Herman, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Rita Marie Hammond; two sisters; and a brother.

Her family would like to send a very special thank you to the staff at Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

A private family gathering will be at a future date.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

