Rev. Myron Anderson

MANTENO — Rev. Myron N. Anderson, 94, of Manteno, and formerly of Texas, passed away peacefully at home. He was born Sept. 6, 1927, to Rev. William and Leta (Larue) Anderson in Roseville, Calif., where his parents pastored a church in the Assembly of God organization. At the age of 17, with his mother’s permission, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific aboard the carrier USS Bennington as a water tender in the #1 boiler room. After hostilities ended, Myron was transferred to the battleship USS Wisconsin, which was then engaged in a good will/victory tour of allied ports. Finishing the tour at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, he was transferred to the light cruiser USS Wilkes Barre, which was then ordered to patrol the North Atlantic. Following that cruise, Myron was discharged with the rate of WT3.

During his time aboard ship, he felt a call to the ministry and upon discharge from the service, returned to his parents’ home in California to study under and assist his father in that work. During an evangelistic trip to Southeast Missouri, he became acquainted with the Rev. Elmer Benfield, of Chaffee, and continued his ministerial study under him. It was in Chaffee, that he met Rev. Benfield’s niece, Delores, whom he married shortly thereafter on Dec. 23, 1950.

The Anderson’s accepted their first pastorate in October of 1962 at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Chester, which through their energetic efforts doubled in size in a very short time. During the years of their ministry, they also pastored churches in Kankakee, and Charlotte, N.C., retiring in 2006 after 44 years of ministerial service.

Since retiring, Rev. Anderson has stayed busy visiting and ministering to churches around the country. He was widely known as an astute and passionate Bible theologian, teacher, minister and loyal friend His last efforts in the ministry were to speak this past Sept. 11, 2021, at the funeral of Mr. Bob Smith, his dear friend of more than 50 years, at the Gospel Assembly Church of Bourbonnais.

Myron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Delores; his parents, William and Leta; three brothers and two sisters; and a granddaughter, Amanda Anderson.

Surviving are his youngest sister, Mary Nevins, of Prescott, Ariz.; two brothers-in-law, Donald and Truman Benfield, of Memphis, Tenn.; his three children and their spouses, Steve and Beth Anderson, of Marble Falls, Texas, Sharon and Michael Smith, of Manteno, and Mark and Stacie Anderson, of Angleton, Texas; six grandchildren, Ben Anderson, Amy Riley, Heidi Jones, Heather Smith, Rachel Abraham and Nathan Anderson; 11 great-grandchildren; and friends too numerous to count. Special mention should be made of dear family friends, Mr. Clyde Tilley, of St. Anne, and Mandy Fiorenzo, of Kankakee, and his “adopted” daughter, Lillie Langlois, a big sister to his children.

A celebration of his life and ministry will be at Bourbonnais Gospel Assembly, 1706 West Route 102, Bourbonnais. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, until the 1 p.m. funeral service, both at the church. Interment, with military honors, will be at noon on Thursday, Nov. 4, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

“Those wishing to attend the visitation and service are cautioned to use good judgement regarding the risk to their health in attending public events of this nature,” the family said.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans in honor of Mr. Anderson’s longtime support. The memorial donation form can be found on the groups their website.

