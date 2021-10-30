MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Randy Timms, 67, passed away Oct. 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

Randy was born Dec. 22, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Richard A. and Viola E. Timms.

He graduated from Herscher High School with the class of 1972.

In 1976, he married Judith A. Hebert Timms. In 1981, they moved to Oklahoma and he accepted a position as a truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked for more than 40 years.

Randy was deeply involved in his wife and daughter's lives for the majority of his life. He enjoyed camping, traveling, motorcycles and building classic cars. His family and friends will always remember him as a good hearted, very strong willed person.

Surviving are his daughter, Jaime L. Johnson (James), of Centerton, Ark., and their children, Hunter R. Johnson, of Centerton, Ark., Braden P. Timms-Johnson, of Tulsa, Okla., Henry J. Johnson, of Centerton, Ark., stepson, Anthony Bingham (Rachel), of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Janet Hafke, of Tigard, Ore.; brothers-in-law, Dan Hebert (Teresa), of Bradley, and Don Hebert, of Kankakee; along with a niece and two nephews, Chad M. Hebert, of Wellington, Fla., Meagan D. Sizemore (Mike), of Clearwater, Fla., and Casey R. Maass, of Longmont, Colo.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his wife, Judith A. Timms.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Tulsa, Okla. A Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, also at the church.

Memorials may be sent to the funeral home, Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 3612 E 91st St. S., Tulsa, OK 74137.