Linda Gaunce

LIMESTONE — Linda L. Gaunce, 74, of Limestone, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 26, 2021) at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood.

She was born May 24, 1947, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Matilda (Camus) Sheets.

Linda was currently working at Meijer as a cashier. She was a former employee of Mario’s Market. For many years, Linda was a mastectomy fitter for Riverside Health Equipment.

She loved the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Blackhawks. Linda was very patriotic and loved being around people. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren; and her dog, Bryzzo.

Linda was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jason (Sheri) Gaunce, of Limestone; one daughter, Kelly Gaunce, of Limestone; and two granddaughters, Samantha and Erika.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and Audrey Spies, who was like a second mother to her.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Private inurnment will follow.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

