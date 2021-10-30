Leanne Havens

KANKAKEE — Leanne M. Havens, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 7, 2021, at her home.

A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Whynot Stop in Clifton.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice of Kankakee County, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais IL 60914.

Cremation rites have been accorded through Jensen Funeral Home.

Leanne was born Oct. 11, 1957, in Kankakee, the daughter of Duane A. and Junetta E. (Denault) Bertrand.

She had been a cook at many area retaurants.

Surviving are her son, Joseph Curtis, of Decatur; daughter, Mary Havens, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her sisters, Jeanne and Jim Graham, of Kankakee, and Janette and Dean Ferris, of Bonfield; along with her beloved cousin, friend, roommate and caregiver during her journey, Voneda Denault; and her cherished dog, Sassy.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a niece, Katelyn Graham.

Leanne loved decorating her entire home, inside and out for the holidays. She especially enjoyed decorating for her favorite holiday, Halloween.

She had a green thumb, and loved gardening and tending to her indoor plants. Leanne enjoyed spending time cooking and crafting, sewing, crocheting, cross stitching and playing Bingo. Leanne was always looking for a new and unique project to work on.