Kevin Clancy

KANKAKEE — Kevin C. Clancy, 62, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 26, 2021) at his home.

He was born April 13, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of Richard L. “Dick” and Marlene A. (Nolte) Clancy. Kevin married Vicki St. Aubin-Benoche on Oct. 20, 2018, in Kankakee.

Kevin was a graduate of St. Patrick Grade School, Bishop McNamara High School and Eastern Illinois University. He worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Lakers and ran his own sports and entertainment marketing company, Clancy & Company. Kevin had also worked for Lowes, Meijer and was an associate at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

He enjoyed listening to music and watching sports, especially Notre Dame Football and the Chicago White Sox.

Surviving are his wife, Vicki Clancy, of Kankakee; two sons, K.C. Clancy, of Peotone, and Colton Clancy, of Austin, Texas; his mother, Marlene Clancy, of Manteno; one stepson, Luke Benoche, of Kankakee; four stepdaughters, Bethany Benoche Dunn and Luke Dunn, of Plymouth, England, Hannah Benoche, of Minneapolis, Minn., Abby and Tony Urnikis, of Yucca Valley, Calif., and Gabby Benoche, of Yucca Valley, Calif.; two sisters, Mary Clancy Hall, of Bourbonnais, and Patricia Clancy, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Michael and Bobbi Clancy, of Clayton, Ga.; one nephew, Charlie Hall; and one niece, Olivia Clancy.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

