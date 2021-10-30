Joseph Howell

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Joseph Anthony “Joey” Howell, 53, of Coral Springs, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 16, 2021, at his home.

Joey was born Sept. 18, 1968, in Kankakee, the first of two children to Dennis and Tina Howell.

Surviving are his parents; as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Gia and Leonard Leffler; and their three children, Lorenzo, Gianna and Katie Leffler. Also surviving is his former wife, Maria Osder, of Pompano Beach, Fla.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Joe and Jean Knaga, Dixie Howell and Jerry and Katie Wilson.

Joey was the eldest cousin of the Knaga family. He was a role model and friend to his many younger cousins. They looked forward to his annual visits to Kankakee, when Joey would spend time with each and every one of them pee-wee golfing, shopping or enjoying Chicago-style pizza.

He was an avid golfer who enjoyed teaching others the sport. He was generous and kind; he’d give you what he had even if he didn’t have a lot. He didn’t know a stranger. Joey could strike up a conversation with anyone and genuinely enjoy it. He made people laugh and feel good; he was above the pettiness of politics or tribe.

Joey was a brilliant barber and hair restoration specialist. He followed in his father’s footsteps and worked for his family business after graduating from high school. He was highly sought after for his skills. His clients adored him, as did his co-workers. This adoration helped build and grow the family business to the success it is today.

He was a family man. He was particularly close with his mother. They enjoyed cooking Italian and Polish dishes together. He was proud of the cooking skills she had imparted. Joey kept in touch with all of his aunts and uncles. He called them at least weekly in good times and bad. Joey was “Switzerland” in the event of any extended family drama. He pulled people back together and allowed wounds to heal.

Joey’s family will host a celebration of life from noon until 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at The Richardson Historic Park, 1937 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305.

Joey will be greatly missed. His loyalty, kindness, impartiality and sense of humor were not commonplace. This is the legacy he leaves behind; this is how he will be remembered.