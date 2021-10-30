BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Carol Shapland Savoie, 64, of Beverly Hills, Calif., departed our world unexpectedly at her home last September of 2020.

Carol was born Oct. 29, 1956, in Watseka. She was the daughter of Richard Shapland Jr., of Cullom, and Mary Grace (Humbert) Shapland, of Dwight. As a child, she was raised in the country near Ashkum, and spent the last 30 years living in Beverly Hills. She is survived by her brother, Richard, in Sarasota, Fla.; sister, Cathy, in Kankakee, and sister, Debra, in Lombard. Preceding her in death were her parents.

She graduated with the class of 1974 from Clifton Central High School. She attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College where she attained her BS in Accounting and Management and DePaul University with a degree in Taxation. She was a licensed CPA in Illinois and California.

Carol was employed at Coopers & Lybrand as a Tax Senior when she lived in Chicago. She moved to California in 1990, and served as a Senior Manager at KPMG Peat Marwick. Her knowledge and command of the entertainment industry took her to Deloitte Tax LLP as the Director of Entertainment Tax. She worked there for 26 years until retiring in February 2020. After retiring. she served as Chief Financial Officer for David Hockney, Inc., until her death. Every day of her working life she kept a candy dish on her desk. She welcomed everyone into her office for a treat and to socialize.

With an extensive understanding of the industry as an entertainment tax specialist she established the Entertainment Division at Deloitte and attracted independent film makers, major actors, directors, producers, musicians and athletes as clients. Through her client connections, she served as financial advisor for many organizations. She was a Board Member for the Starlight Children’s Foundation for seriously ill children for decades and gave her time and energy generously. She was Founding Chair of Women in Film & Television International and ran it for 20 years. She was a member of the Women Presidents’ Organization, and was a founding member of Greenlight Women, an organization which battles ageism in the motion picture and television industry. Respected as a great listener, Carol brought people together in support of numerous charity causes. She was well respected in humanitarian organizations and took a genuine interest in helping people. She proudly carried the torch for the Special Olympics in Los Angeles.

As one who loved to travel, she roamed the world touring museums, art galleries, wineries and beautiful countrysides. Carol enjoyed a good glass of wine. Her knowledge of international wine and gourmet cheeses was unmatched. She shared her knowledge with friends and colleagues throughout her years in California. Over the years, she was a collector of the unique. She loved to shop wherever she traveled and shared her finds for all to see and enjoy. Carol took pleasure in the hunt for small boutiques, cozy restaurants and visiting with the locals wherever she toured.

Carol was an active and independent woman who enjoyed being with friends wherever and whenever possible. The ultimate planner and organizer and a woman of so many talents, she researched and hosted extensive wine tours in Italy and France. She was the life and soul of any party with her sense of humor and energy to entertain. She knew how to celebrate. Her annual Day of the Dead costume parties were legendary and creative. Her guests always left the festivities with Halloween trinkets and a night to remember.

Carol was cremated and her ashes will be spread in her second home, Paris, France. Carol often said that “life is short, drink the whole bottle.” Carol is dearly missed.