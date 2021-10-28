James Alrandi

KANKAKEE — James R. Alrandi, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 26, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born May 9, 1942, in Chicago, the son of Ernest and Helen Hather Nanos.

James married Julie Williams. She preceded him in death in October of 2011.

He worked for the Kankakee Police Department for 29 years, retiring as a detective.

James enjoyed Corvettes and motorcycles, showing his cars, and attending antique car shows. He was an avid gun collector. James loved his bird, Sydney.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Surviving are one son, Martin Alrandi and his fiancée, Kari Africano, of Kankakee; one daughter, Diane and David St. Peter, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Sharon Pruitt, of Bourbonnais; one grandchild, Nicky; and one niece, Lori and Scott Doris, of Manteno.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Julieann Ward; and one brother-in-law, Delmare “Don” Pruitt.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.