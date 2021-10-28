CLIFTON — Chad Michael Hemp, 46, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 26, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born May 18, 1975, in Kankakee, the son of Rick and Debra (Loy) Hemp. His parents preceded him in death. Chad married Amy Moore on July 23, 2005, in Clifton. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Wesley Hemp, of Kankakee; two daughters, Tori Hemp, of Bloomington, and Sydney Moore, of Clifton; two brothers, Anthony (Katherine) Hemp, of Chebanse, and Jason (Cara) Hemp, of Normal; and several nieces and nephews.

Chad was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton.

He worked in IT at CSL for 15 years and then was employed at Titian Software.

Chad enjoyed hunting, camping, working with both of his brothers on race cars, watching his brother, Tony, race, and watching his children’s sporting events.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Danforth Cemetery.

Memorials may be made for the family’s wishes (please make checks to Amy Hemp).

