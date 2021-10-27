Zachary Yactzak

KANKAKEE — Zachary M. Yactzak, 37, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 24, 2021) at his home.

He was born July 24, 1984, in Kankakee, the son of Martin and Patricia Jennings Yactzak.

Zachary was a truck driver.

He was a graduate of Herscher High School.

Zachary enjoyed hunting, camping and doing mechanical work.

He served in the Army National Guard, and was called to active duty in Afghanistan.

Zachary was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher.

Surviving are one son, Robert N. Yactzak, of Dwight; his mother and stepfather, Patricia and Harold Scheller, of Springfield; his father, Martin Yactzak, of Mississsippi; one sister, Elisabeth Yactzak, of Chicago; one brother, Joshua and Jeffery Daniels, of Carlinville; one nephew, Jaxen N. Daniels; paternal grandmother, Ida Yactzak, of Kankakee; maternal grandmother, Norma Bell, of Herscher; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death were one brother, Nicholas Yactzak; paternal grandfather, Robert H. Yactzak; and maternal grandfather, Donald Jennings.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, until the noon memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating.

Inurnment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Herscher.

Memorials may be made for his son’s education.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

