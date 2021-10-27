Rosie Johnson

KANKAKEE — Rosie Ann Johnson, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 19, 2021, in Kankakee.

She was born May 13, 1943, in Pickens, Miss., the daughter of Robert Howard and Lela (Morgan) Howard.

Rosie retired in 2015 from The Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, where she worked as a physical therapist.

Her community positions and volunteer work included Daughters of the Kankakee Elks, Red Hat Society, Sister to Sister Book Club, Kankakee Election Judge, Ebony Fashion Fair Committee, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Member, treasurer for the Mission Ministry, 90th Church Anniversary Committee, and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church pastoral search committee.

Rosie was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald Cox III, of Kankakee, and Shawn Cox (Shauntae), of Sacramento, Calif.; daughter and son-in-law, Nila Cox-Alridge (Randy), of Griffin, Ga.; sisters, Elmira Banks, of Kankakee, and Taren Gray, of Kankakee; brothers, John Howard, of St. Anne, James (Janet) Howard, of San Francisco, Calif., and Edward (Shavon) Howard, of Country Club Hills; along with nine grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Jones Funeral Home, 1055 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, with Pastor Montele A. Crawford officiating.

The service can be seen online through a YouTube livestream: bit.ly/RosieJohnson.

Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.