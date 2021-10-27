Obituary budget Oct. 27

Done - Flag - Zachary Yactzak - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Rosie Johnson - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Clarence Boxley Jr. - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Dustin Colbert - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Eunice Williams - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Ernest Pitts - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Joan 'Joanie' Schultz - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Barbara Schunke - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Tammy Kupferer - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Death notices: Davis, Massey, Williams, West

<div><span style="font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;"> </span></div><div><span style="font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;"> </span></div>