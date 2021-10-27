Ernest Pitts

ASHKUM – Ernest Calvin Pitts, 84, of Ashkum, passed away Thursday (Oct. 21, 2021) at home, after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

He was born March 9, 1937, in Watonga, Okla., the son of Nathaniel and Ethel (Hockett) Pitts. They preceded him in death, in addition to one sister, Ruth; and nephew, Ridgely Paul.

Ernie married Trudy Kapferer on June 7, 1958, in Jefferson, Ohio. He met her through the Conquest pen pal ministry which was their social media at the time. They celebrated 63 anniversaries together.

He reluctantly retired at the age of 81 from Central Illinois Transportation (CIT) in Bradley after 25 years of fun-filled adventures driving an 18-wheeler. He considered CIT as a second family. Prior to that, he was employed by A.O. Smith in Kankakee and the Roper Corporation for many years.

Ernie enjoyed woodworking, cutting down trees, chopping wood, camping, flea markets, auctions, festivals, horseshoes, dart ball, cornhole and the card game Rook.

He was known as the “Candy Man” at Kankakee First Church for discreetly giving candy while shaking hands with that charming smile on his face. But he was most known for his love of sports and playing 58 years as a fast-pitch softball pitcher. He played for Kankakee First Church, Kankakee Feds, Hemenover Construction, and teams in Cissna Park, Crescent City and Yorkville.

Ernest loved wearing the homemade graphic shirts and socks made by his dear mother. He was very patriotic and loved our country. He had a sense of humor all his own and loved to play pranks and jokes on others.

He looked forward to parties and gatherings with family and friends, and hardly ever missed graduations, school plays and sporting events for his kids and grandkids. He loved to give “high-fives” to the great-grandkids.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Trudy (nee Kapferer); three daughters, Deborah (Kevin) Norden, of Kankakee, Mary Lou Streets, of Kankakee, and Joannah (Mark) Bierzychudek, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; one son, Daniel (Wendy) Pitts, of Minooka; 15 grandchildren, Joshua (Danielle) Norden, Heather (Tom) Lebda, Jarrid Norden, Alyssa (Dan) Lesch, Shannon (Jake) Stockwill, Brandon (Sydney) Streets, Mark (Jamie) Poole, David (Shawna) Cantway, Kara (Bobby) Ferguson, Tim Gileza, Amanda Bame, Aidan Pitts, Devon Pitts, Ari Shuler and Alyssa Price; and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, David (Rebecca) Pitts and Paul (Annette) Pitts.

In Ernie’s own words, “Thank you very kindly” for all the memories.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral arrangements are by Delgado Funeral Services in Joliet.

