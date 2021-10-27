Dustin Colbert

CHEBANSE — Dustin D. “Dusty” Colbert, 49, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (Oct. 22, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born March 7, 1972, in Kankakee, the son of Neal and Mary Bult Colbert.

Dusty had worked in the auto repair and lawn care industries.

He enjoyed music and riding with his son.

Surviving are one son, Kyler Colbert, of Clifton; his parents, Neal and Mary Colbert, of Clifton; three brothers, Danny and Kristi Colbert, of Bradley, Brian Colbert, of Kankakee, and Barry and Betty Colbert, of Clifton; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dusty was preceded in death by one brother, Dave.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Dave “Chap” Dively officiating the service.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made for his son’s education.

