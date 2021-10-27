Death notices: Oct. 27, 2021

Death notices

<strong>Annie M. Davis</strong>, 75, of San Diego, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 23, 2021) at the Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, Calif. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Donald J. Massey,</strong> 62, of Anson, Texas, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 17, 2021, in Abilene, Texas.

<strong>Timothy Lee West</strong>, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 24, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Janice Ann Williams</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 24, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.