Barbara Schunke

MILFORD — Barbara Jean Schunke, 74, of Milford, passed away Sunday (Oct. 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Watseka, the daughter of George and Lucille B. (Wilken) Matson Jr. They preceded her in death; in addition to one sister, Diana Langellier; and one nephew, Michael Matson.

Barbara married Lawrence “Junior” Schunke, in Watseka.

Surviving are one daughter, Jeannie (Jim) Fritch, of Milford; one son, Jeremy (Heather Clyden) Schunke, of Milford; two sisters, Sandra (Bobby) Glenn, of Monticello, Ind., and Joann (Bill) Kincade, of Milford; one brother, Kenneth (Luom) Matson, of Cape Coral, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Jordan Fritch, McKenna Fritch, Jared Schunke, Gavin Schunke, Levi Schunke, Hannah Shelton, Jalynn Shelton and Easton Vorck; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a member of the Milford Christian Church.

She worked at Howards, in Milford, and retired from CST Bosch, in Watseka.

Barbara loved watching her grandkids’ sporting events, being with her family and taking rides in the car at night.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

