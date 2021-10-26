KANKAKEE — Terry Michele Law (nee Dougan) passed away Thursday (Oct. 21, 2021).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Katherine Dougan.

Her surviving relatives include her husband, Keith Law; daughter, Erin Magnuson (Law); son-in-law, Peter Magnuson; and her beloved grandchildren, Stewart and Elinda Magnuson.

Terry was born in Santa Rosa, Calif., on July 4, 1943.

She met and married her husband, Keith, on June 14, 1963, while attending the University of Montana. She graduated with a BS in Education.

Terry taught one year at Pacific High School in Port Orford, Ore.; 10 years at Eastridge High School in Kankakee; and 20 years at Mount Vernon School District 80.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and so much more.

Terry was a breast and lung cancer survivor.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Research Fund online at support.conquer.org. If desired, you may include the email: erinmagnuson1@gmail.com.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Oakwood Cemetery, 2216 Broadway Ave., Mount Vernon. All are welcome. Following the service, everyone is invited to attend a catered luncheon at Pro’s Sports Bar, 1308 Salem Road, Mount Vernon.

Funeral arrangements are by Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon.

