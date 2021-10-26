Steve Rawlings

KANKAKEE — Steve E. Rawlings, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Oct. 22, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born May 31, 1971, in Kankakee, the son of Gerald Sr. and Deborah Johnson Rawlings.

Steve had worked for Christiansen NAPA Auto Parts in Kankakee.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and cars – and was a fan of Chevy.

Steve loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are one son, Steven Rawlings Jr., of Urbana; two daughters, Haley and Anthony Brown, of Bourbonnais, and Katie Rawlings, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Gavin Rawlings, Noah Rawlings, Trenton Brewton, Aubrey Brown and Laylani Brown; two sisters, Tammy Rawlings and Patricia Rawlings; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Gerald Rawlings.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

