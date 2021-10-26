Raymond Favero

BRAIDWOOD — Raymond L. Favero, 94, of Braidwood, passed away peacefully Friday (Oct. 22, 2021) at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Dwight.

He was born June 26, 1927, in Wilmington, the son of Peter and Marguerite E. (nee Girot) Favero. His parents preceded him in death. Ray married Mary Jean Patterson on Oct. 24, 1953, in Braidwood. It was soon after that he joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1955 to 1956 with the military police, stationed in St. Nazaire, France.

Raymond had farmed in the Will County area since his early 20s and also worked for the State of Illinois for 30 years. Ray was a Reed Township Trustee serving for 55 years, and a longtime member of the Ford/Fordson Collectors Association. He enjoyed restoring Ford tractors and displaying them at numerous Ford tractor meets.

He will always be remembered for the various animals he had on his property. For many years, he had cared for yaks, llamas, draft horses, rhea birds and the most memorable were his deer.

Ray was a man that wore many hats; his hard work ethic, witty humor and love for his family will always be remembered.

Surviving are three children, Mark (Leann) Favero, of Wilmington, Raymond Jeffrey Favero, of Braidwood, and Lori (Matt) Kelly, of Highland Park; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Drew) Offermann, Stephen Favero, Lily and Griffin Kelly; sister, Anna Hobbs, of Braidwood; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean (nee Patterson) Favero (Jan. 6, 2005); brother, Pete Favero; and sister, Shirley (Roland) Jackson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice online at upliftedcare.org/make-a-difference/make-a-donation.

Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.