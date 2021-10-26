Diane Sharif

CHAMPAIGN — Diane Lynn Donnelly Sharif, 61, of Champaign, and formerly of Gardner, passed away Sunday (Oct. 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

She was born Oct. 4, 1960, in Joliet, the daughter of Arthur Paul and Elaine Joan (Green) Donnelly Sr.

Diane was raised in Gardner, and lived in Euless, Texas, for 25 years while married to her former husband, Qasem Sharif. In 2005, she returned to Illinois to live closer to her family.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems in 1985. In 1999, she received her Master’s Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University. She worked as a people manager for IBM.

Diane was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington; and the Project Management Institute. She enjoyed her home, gardening, canning, bike riding and hosting many family events.

Surviving are her sister, Denise Donnelly, of Urbana; her brothers, Arthur Donnelly Jr., of Gardner, Dennis Donnelly, of Carbon Hill, Douglas (Suzanne) Donnelly, of Gardner, Dean (Tammy) Donnelly, of Clermont, Fla.; her nieces and nephews, Linda, Arthur III, Sarah, Leilah, Amy, Donna, Laura, Robin, Jason, Steffanie and Kyle; three uncles, Daniel (Gloria), George and Edward Donnelly; and her beloved cat, Bowie.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Arthur and Elaine; one brother, Scott Allen Donnelly; and grandparents, William and Veronica Donnelly and Milford and Vivian Green.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet.

