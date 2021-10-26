Cathy Anderson

DWIGHT — Cathy Ann Anderson, 65, of Dwight, passed away Saturday (Oct. 23, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will occur for the family and burial will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

Cathy was born Dec. 30, 1955, in Joliet, daughter of Charles and Gloria (Zanello) Male. She married Richard Anderson on Feb. 23, 1980, in South Wilmington. He survives, of Dwight.

Also surviving are her sister, Charlene (John) Korelc, of Braceville; brother, Craig (Valerie) Male, of Gardner; and sister-in-law, Darlene Male, of Aurora, Colo.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and brother, Bret Male.

Cathy was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight. She worked at Berta Hardware over the years. She enjoyed making crafts for her nieces and nephews, cooking for family and friends, gardening, and taking trips to Minnesota with her husband and fishing.

Please sign her online guestbook at hagermemorialhome.com.