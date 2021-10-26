Alyce Dillon

KANKAKEE — Alyce T. Dillon, 100 years old, of Kankakee, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 19, 2021, from her home.

She was born March 4, 1921, in Bogue Chitto, Miss., the only child of Franklin and Maggie Nelson. Alyce married Lee V. Dillon in Bogue Chitto, Miss., on May 22, 1938. He preceded her in death.

Alyce was employed at Manteno State Hospital for more than 30 years and retired as an activities supervisor. She had a strong work ethic and established a great rapport with the residents as well as the staff personnel.

She enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble for hours with her sister-in-law, Theresa Leggett, completing crossword puzzles, crocheting, watching Westerns and traveling. She especially enjoyed her travels to Europe and the Caribbean.

She leaves to cherish her memory, five children, sons, Lee Dillon Jr., Warren (Ramona) Dillon and Nelson Dillon, all of Kankakee; daughters, Shirley Cox and Sandra (Pete) Celestine, of Stockton, Calif.; 16 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 61 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Dillon, of Arizona, and Yvonne Dillon, of Massachusetts; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends who love her dearly.

In addition to her her husband, Lee V. Dillon Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents; two infant children; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.