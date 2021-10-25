John Fuchsen

WILMINGTON — John E. Fuchsen, 74, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday (Oct. 23, 2021) at Franciscan Village in Lemont.

Born March 25, 1947, in Joliet, John was the son of Joseph P. and Helen (Tyrrell) Fuchsen.

He was a lifelong resident of Wilmington, graduating from St. Rose Grade School, Wilmington High School with the class of 1966, and Lewis University in 1977.

John was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1969 to 1975. He belonged to St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington.

He was employed as a facility manager and maintenance manager at Johnson and Johnson Personal Products, and as a maintenance manager by Armour Pharmaceuticals (now CSL).

For more than 50 years, John was known as a builder, landowner and landlord in the Wilmington, Mazon and Dwight areas. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling with family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Erin E. Fuchsen, of Chicago; three sisters, JoAnn (Louis) Wozniak, of Mahomet, Judy (Rick) Siegler, of Waupaca, Wis., and Jan Fuchsen, of Waukesha, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Louis J. (Karen) Wozniak and their children, Lucas and Lexi; Matt (Rita) Siegler and their children, Jack and June; and Emily (Ben) Taylor and their daughter, Scotia.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. Funeral Mass will follow shortly after that at 11 a.m. at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 604 South Kankakee St., Wilmington. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, Wilmington.

