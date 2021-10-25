Christy Chenoweth

MANTENO — Christy A. Chenoweth (nee McCarthy), age 55, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Oct. 21, 2021).

Christy was the loving wife to Charles “Chuck;” beloved mother to Daniel McCool, Matthew (Magon) Chenoweth and Nicholas (Molly) Chenoweth; beautiful grandmother to Thomas and Madilyn; dear daughter to Patrick and the late Barbara (nee Chianelli) McCarthy; and cherished sister to Lisa (Al) Slager and Brian (Starr) McCarthy.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Monee Funeral Home, 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno.

Funeral arrangements are by Monee Funeral Home, Monee. For more information call 708-534-0016.

