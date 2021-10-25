Arthur 'Mick' Brandau

PEOTONE — Arthur Ray Brandau, “Mick,” 83, of Peotone, passed away Friday (Oct. 22, 2021).

Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Jeanette (Sangmeister) Brandau. He married Jeanette on Oct. 19, 1968, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frankfort. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Good Shepherd in 2018.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three sons, Barry Brandau, Jeff (Dana) Brandau and Corey (Amy) Brandau; his sister, Laverne Radloff; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roy and Tammy Sangmeister, Ralph and Linda Sangmeister, Dale and Marilyn Mills, and Arlene Sangmeister; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his son, Todd Arthur Brandau; his parents, Al C. Brandau Sr. and Louise (Frischkorn) Brandau; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Marie (Wille) Sangmeister; his brother and sister-in-law, Albert F. Brandau Jr. and Helene (Bachara) Brandau and their son, Donald Brandau; and a brother-in-law, Don Radloff.

Arthur honorably served our country in the U.S. Army from Sept. 19, 1961 to Sept. 6, 1963. He worked at Brandau Construction Company in Tinley Park, before and after serving in the Army as a mechanic, truck driver, laborer and a jack of all trades. He then worked for Rich Wilson Blacktop Paving Company in Frankfort, for many years in the same capacity.

He served on the board of United Cerebral Palsy of Will County in Joliet, for many years where his son, Todd, attended school.

Arthur was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frankfort, serving as an elder, financial secretary, the nominating committee, the picnic committee and cutting grass for 27 years combined.

Mick enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, bowling and flying his airplane. He made wine, pizza, egg rolls, donuts, oatmeal sausage, took lots of pictures and enjoyed being with his family and friends.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 177 Luther Lane, Frankfort, with the Rev. Kevin Hahn officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Country Club Hills.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Frankfort.

