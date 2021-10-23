KANKAKEE — Virginia Burke, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) after a short illness.

She was born March 2, 1930, in North Venice, the daughter of Charlie and Agnes (Healy) Caby. Virginia married Frank Burke on Jan. 21, 1950, at the First Baptist Church in Cutler. He preceded her in death June 16, 2016.

Virginia worked as a bookkeeper at Kankakee Federal Bank for more than 30 years.

She enjoyed playing golf at the Elks Country Club, making crafts, traveling, and vacationing with friends.

Virginia was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kankakee, for 50 years.

She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Chebanse.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Donald and Jane Burke, of Kankakee, and Warren Burke, of Kankakee; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Frank Burke, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Bonnie Caby and Neta Newton; one aunt, Catherine Caby; one grandchild, Tiffany Shear; and one daughter-in-law, Kathy Burke.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Jessica Henks officiating. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Kankakee.

