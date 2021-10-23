Shirley Berkey

FRANKFORT — Shirley M. Berkey, 86, a resident of Frankfort, formerly of Crystal Lake, Green Bay, Wis., and Glendive, Mont., passed away, with family by her side and surrounded by love, Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) at Lightways Hospice in Joliet.

She was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Glendive, Mont., the daughter of Hazel (Henneberry) Skillestad and Adrian Skillestad. The eldest daughter, Shirley assumed the role of nurturing caretaker for her siblings after the passing of their young mother. Shirley attended Dawson County High School where she met Donald Berkey and they began dating after performing together in their senior class play. In Shirley, Don found a true partnership rooted in unconditional love and support; married 67 years, Don and Shirley were blessed with a lifetime of joy, family, faith and friendship.

Shirley was a loving, compassionate woman with a strong faith and dedication to her family. Shirley was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, volunteering her time and supporting the congregation through her efforts in the Council of Catholic Women at St. Anthony’s. She participated in Bridge Clubs with her many friends and played games with her family at the kitchen table. A youth leader for COR youth retreats and a den mother for Cub Scouts, Shirley was known to all as “Mom Berkey.”

Shirley was a warm, welcoming soul who opened her heart and home to others. A bright light that attracted those around her, she taught strength and resilience, provided sage guidance and comforted with prayer in troubling times. She enjoyed gardening, watching for cardinals at the bird feeders, reading, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, hosting family dinners, and experiencing the world with her grandchildren, attending each school play and sports game. Shirley made every day special.

Shirley was the devoted wife of Deacon Don Berkey; beloved mother of Dean (Roberta) Berkey, Alan (Gina) Berkey and Linda (Bob) Massey; dearest sister of the late Janet (late Herb) Sharbono, Faye (late Bob) Scheitlin, Jim (Patricia) Skillestad, Sally (Art) Peabody, Norma (Harry) Green and late Stan (Sharon) Bidleman; cherished grandmother of David Berkey, Theresa (Dave Smith) Berkey, Jessica (Peter Monson) Berkey, Ross (Natasha) Massey, Amanda (Anthony) Berkey, Taylor (Van) Le and Thomas Berkey. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Shirley will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort. There will be a prayer service at the funeral home chapel at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, and the funeral procession will then leave for St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, St. Anthony Church or Lightways Hospice.

