Obituary budget Oct. 23

Done - Flag - Larry Lottinville - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Jill Schriner DuFour - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Virginia Burke - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Kenneth McComb - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Shirley Berkey - $260 obit - No photo - no flag

Death notices: Wilken, Pankey, Eskew, Arvin, Miller, Boxley, Campbell, Edwards

Done - OBIT RECAP

<div><span style="font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;"> </span></div><div><span style="font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;"> </span></div>