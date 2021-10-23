Larry Lottinville

ST. ANNE — Larry V. Lottinville, 77, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) at his home.

He was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of Lawrence and Beatrice Wolf Lottinville.

Larry married Marilyn List on Jan. 22, 1966, in Lansing, Kan.

He worked as a plumber and a farmer.

Larry was a member of the St. Anne American Legion.

He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He loved animals and rescued many over the years. Most of all, Larry loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a military policeman at Fort Leavenworth.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Lottinville, of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bryan Messier, of Bradley; one son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Tracy Lottinville, of St. Anne; two granddaughters, Cara Soucie (fiancé John Becker) and Jenna Soucie; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sharon and Sidney Benjamin, of Manteno, Sandy and Larry Arseneau, of California, and Lana Siebring, of L’Erable; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

Inurnment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Humane Foundation.

