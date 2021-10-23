Kenneth McComb

ST. ANNE — Kenneth D. McComb, 74, of St. Anne, and formerly of Ransom, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, after complications from heart surgery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington.

The family requests that face masks be worn while attending both the visitation and memorial service.

Kenny was born March 2, 1947, at the Morris Hospital in Morris, the middle son of Wayne and Aggie (Buffo) McComb. He married Rebecca (Becky) Estes on Aug. 12, 1972, in Ransom. She preceded him in death in May of 2018. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Aggie McComb.

Surviving are his son, Jason, and his wife, Rhonda McComb, and grandson, Lucas McComb, all of Bourbonnais.

Other survivors include his brothers, Wayne (Judy) McComb, of Morris, George McComb and Mike Hoover, of Verona, and the Estes siblings. He is also survived by his companion, Jan Giardina; and his best friend of almost 70 years, John Trewartha.

In the first part of his young life, Kenny was raised on a farm near Dwight. The McComb family then moved to Ransom, where he attended Ransom Grade School and participated in band. Kenny attended Dwight High School, graduating at the top of the class of 1965.

Following their marriage in 1972, Kenny and Becky settled on the family homestead in Ransom, and farmed there for the next 43 years. He was proud of his profession and was thorough and particular in everything he did. Prior to their retirement, Kenny and Becky also owned a seed company, growing sales from 75 bags to 12,000 bags of Beck’s Hybrids annually.

Kenny was a car buff and enjoyed working on and fixing up classic vehicles. He participated in many Classic Car Shows throughout the years where his talents on their 1956 Chevy, 1957 Chevy and 1956 Buick garnered dozens of awards. Kenny enjoyed playing Euchre and cheering on the Chicago Bears.

Memorials may be made to River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence, IL 60954.

