Kathleen Hinrichs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kathleen A. (Kinsella) Hinrichs, 74, passed away peacefully Oct. 15, 2021, following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Kathy was born the eldest of six children, to Wm. M. and Mary V. Kinsella, in Alton, on Oct. 20, 1946.

Surviving are her husband, Ray; daughters, Kara Hinrichs and Amie Giampouranis and their families, as well as five siblings and families.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road, Columbus, Ohio.

Masks are required in the church and at Resurrection Cemetery.

The family asks that only those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 attend the luncheon which will follow.

Please sign her online guestbook at egan-ryan.com.