BIXBY, Okla. — Jill Schriner DuFour was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Kankakee. She passed away Monday (Oct. 18, 2021) in Tulsa, Okla., while in hospice care at Clarehouse. She passed away holding the hand of her loving husband of 27 years, Bill Dufour.

Jill was the youngest daughter of Philip and Doreen Schriner, of Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, William DuFour Jr., of Bixby, Okla.; her stepmother, Jean Schriner, of Kankakee; and her sisters, Sandra Schriner Rooney, of Stillwater, Okla., and Nancy Schriner Wulff, of Kankakee. Also surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Rich and Julie Ezell, of Fayetteville, Ark.; daughter, Sara Hines, of Lawrence, Kan.; stepson and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Meredith DuFour, of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren and their spouses, Ali and David Karr, Matthew and Natalie Ezell, Daniel and Kenadie Ezell, Will Dawson and Ryder DuFour.

Jill graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee, in 1965. After graduation, she attended Northern Illinois University and the University of Arkansas, obtaining both a Bachelors in Elementary/Special Education and a Master’s Degree in Special Education. Jill became a well-known and beloved special education teacher in Springdale, Ark., and carried on that legacy to San Antonio, Texas, where she finished her teaching career. She loved her work with children with special needs and stayed in touch with many of them through the years.

Along with the love for her family and the children she taught, Jill was an avid animal lover. Throughout her lifetime, she showed horses on local and national levels, excelling in various forms of equestrian riding. She passed this love and skill set on to both her daughters, Julie and Sara, and granddaughter, Ali. In addition to her love for horses, she had a special love for dogs. There was never a time in her life when a dog wasn’t part of it. Her most beloved dog, Katie, was trained as a service dog and accompanied Jill to hospitals and retirement homes on a regular basis. Their visits were always the highlight of everyone’s day.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Pam Kiser and the loving staff of Clarehouse and Kindful Hospice both of Tulsa, Okla.

A rosary and celebration of Jill’s life took place Friday at Bixby Funeral Home, Bixby, Okla. A funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Bixby, Okla.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America or Clarehouse of Tulsa, Okla.