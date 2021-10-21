CULLOM — James L. Morgan, 94, of Cullom, passed away Monday (Oct. 18, 2021), just one day shy of his 95th birthday, at Liberty Village Nursing Home, Centralia.

A private family service and memorial Mass will be at a later date.

Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus.

Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Cullom.

James was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Dwight, to his proud parents, Lewis Morgan and Margaret (Johnson) Morgan. He married Shirley Yeates on Nov. 19, 1949, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Nov. 29, 2020.

Surviving are his four daughters, Ellen (Jack) Boczek, Julie (Lee) Spacht, Jean (Tom) Dede and Maureen (Bob) Bradley; his five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one infant son, James Morgan.

Memorials may be made in James’ memory to the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund, PO Box 127, Campus, IL 60920.

